Berenberg Bank Reiterates Yellow Cake (YLLXF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 30, 2025, Berenberg Bank reiterated coverage of Yellow Cake (OTCPK:YLLXF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.71% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Yellow Cake is $9.18/share. The forecasts range from a low of $7.65 to a high of $12.01. The average price target represents an increase of 14.71% from its latest reported closing price of $8.00 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Yellow Cake is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.05.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 44 funds or institutions reporting positions in Yellow Cake. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to YLLXF is 0.56%, an increase of 1.55%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.26% to 46,659K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

URA - Global X Uranium ETF holds 11,941K shares representing 4.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,090K shares , representing a decrease of 1.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in YLLXF by 28.19% over the last quarter.

Sprott Funds Trust - Sprott Uranium Miners Etf holds 9,053K shares representing 3.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,310K shares , representing a decrease of 2.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in YLLXF by 9.79% over the last quarter.

NLR - VanEck Vectors Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF holds 8,893K shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,593K shares , representing an increase of 37.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in YLLXF by 22.82% over the last quarter.

KGGAX - KOPERNIK GLOBAL ALL-CAP FUND SHARES holds 4,109K shares representing 1.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,865K shares , representing an increase of 5.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in YLLXF by 0.60% over the last quarter.

BISAX - BRANDES INTERNATIONAL SMALL CAP EQUITY FUND holds 2,470K shares representing 1.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,625K shares , representing a decrease of 6.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in YLLXF by 18.84% over the last quarter.

