Berenberg Bank Reiterates Yellow Cake (LSE:YCA) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 26, 2023, Berenberg Bank reiterated coverage of Yellow Cake (LSE:YCA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 51.84% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Yellow Cake is 567.88. The forecasts range from a low of 535.30 to a high of $603.75. The average price target represents an increase of 51.84% from its latest reported closing price of 374.00.

The projected annual revenue for Yellow Cake is 0MM, a decrease of 100.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.65.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 30 funds or institutions reporting positions in Yellow Cake. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to YCA is 0.64%, a decrease of 4.26%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.35% to 27,708K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

URA - Global X Uranium ETF holds 9,052K shares representing 4.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,206K shares, representing a decrease of 1.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in YCA by 8.05% over the last quarter.

Sprott Funds Trust - Sprott Uranium Miners Etf holds 7,795K shares representing 3.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,953K shares, representing a decrease of 2.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in YCA by 0.20% over the last quarter.

KGGAX - KOPERNIK GLOBAL ALL-CAP FUND SHARES holds 4,546K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

KGIIX - KOPERNIK INTERNATIONAL FUND CLASS I SHARES holds 1,254K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 931K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 907K shares, representing an increase of 2.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in YCA by 11.18% over the last quarter.

