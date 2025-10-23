Berenberg Bank Reiterates XP Power (XPPLF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 22, 2025, Berenberg Bank reiterated coverage of XP Power (OTCPK:XPPLF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.52% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for XP Power is $23.38/share. The forecasts range from a low of $16.02 to a high of $31.44. The average price target represents an increase of 21.52% from its latest reported closing price of $19.24 / share.

The projected annual revenue for XP Power is 313MM, an increase of 35.48%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.22.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 12 funds or institutions reporting positions in XP Power. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 14.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XPPLF is 0.24%, an increase of 26.97%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.91% to 616K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IEGAX - INVESCO International Small Company Fund holds 251K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

RYIPX - Royce International Premier Fund Service Class holds 191K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ESMAX - INVESCO European Small Company Fund holds 94K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 111K shares , representing a decrease of 18.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XPPLF by 15.77% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 58K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GWX - SPDR(R) S&P(R) International Small Cap ETF holds 11K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares , representing a decrease of 1.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XPPLF by 9.95% over the last quarter.

