Berenberg Bank Reiterates Volution Group (LSE:FAN) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 20, 2023, Berenberg Bank reiterated coverage of Volution Group (LSE:FAN) with a Buy recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dfa Investment Dimensions Group Inc - Va International Small Portfolio holds 27K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24K shares, representing an increase of 13.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FAN by 24.15% over the last quarter.

VEURX - Vanguard European Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 375K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 354K shares, representing an increase of 5.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FAN by 8.24% over the last quarter.

Brighthouse Funds Trust II - Brighthouse holds 34K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31K shares, representing an increase of 8.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FAN by 30.99% over the last quarter.

FAOAX - Fidelity Advisor Overseas Fund holds 320K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 853K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 845K shares, representing an increase of 0.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FAN by 9.70% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 52 funds or institutions reporting positions in Volution Group. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 13.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FAN is 0.23%, an increase of 25.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.89% to 39,442K shares.

