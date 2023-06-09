Berenberg Bank Reiterates Victrex (LSE:VCT) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 7, 2023, Berenberg Bank reiterated coverage of Victrex (LSE:VCT) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.11% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Victrex is 1,887.85. The forecasts range from a low of 1,464.50 to a high of $2,415.00. The average price target represents an increase of 22.11% from its latest reported closing price of 1,546.00.

The projected annual revenue for Victrex is 376MM, an increase of 9.46%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.00.

Victrex Maintains 3.85% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 3.85%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.72. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 72 funds or institutions reporting positions in Victrex. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VCT is 0.20%, an increase of 4.66%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.06% to 15,446K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BCSFX - The Brown Capital Management International Small Company Fund Institutional Shares holds 2,572K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,835K shares, representing a decrease of 10.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VCT by 4.79% over the last quarter.

VTRIX - Vanguard International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 2,370K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,598K shares, representing a decrease of 9.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VCT by 6.32% over the last quarter.

AIM INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS (INVESCO INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer International Small-Mid Company Fund Class R6 holds 1,671K shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PRIDX - T. Rowe Price International Discovery Fund holds 1,532K shares representing 1.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,061K shares representing 1.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,106K shares, representing a decrease of 4.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VCT by 2.07% over the last quarter.

