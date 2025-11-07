Berenberg Bank Reiterates Victoria (VCCTF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 6, 2025, Berenberg Bank reiterated coverage of Victoria (OTCPK:VCCTF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.75% Downside

As of January 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Victoria is $2.29/share. The forecasts range from a low of $2.23 to a high of $2.39. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.75% from its latest reported closing price of $2.40 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Victoria is 1,589MM, an increase of 42.12%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.58.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 9 funds or institutions reporting positions in Victoria. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 30.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VCCTF is 1.77%, an increase of 13.28%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.11% to 8,589K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MSJSX - Global Endurance Portfolio Class IS holds 3,505K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ACREX - ACR International Quality Return (IQR) Fund Class I Shares holds 1,842K shares representing 1.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MSSGX - Inception Portfolio CLASS I holds 1,614K shares representing 1.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - EQ holds 1,140K shares representing 0.99% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ACROX - ACR Multi-Strategy Quality Return (MQR) Fund Class I Shares holds 344K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.