Berenberg Bank Reiterates Unilever (LSE:ULVR) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 3, 2023, Berenberg Bank reiterated coverage of Unilever (LSE:ULVR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.06% Upside

As of June 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Unilever is 4,529.67. The forecasts range from a low of 3,627.92 to a high of $5,481.00. The average price target represents an increase of 10.06% from its latest reported closing price of 4,115.50.

The projected annual revenue for Unilever is 60,595MM, an increase of 0.87%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.61.

Unilever Maintains 3.59% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 3.59%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.49. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.10%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 617 funds or institutions reporting positions in Unilever. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ULVR is 0.99%, an increase of 0.66%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.52% to 275,310K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 21,425K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 19,279K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,376K shares, representing an increase of 51.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ULVR by 96.75% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 13,569K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,540K shares, representing an increase of 0.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ULVR by 7.10% over the last quarter.

SGENX - First Eagle Global Fund holds 12,894K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 7,991K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,012K shares, representing a decrease of 0.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ULVR by 6.43% over the last quarter.

