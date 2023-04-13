Berenberg Bank Reiterates Team17 Group (LSE:TM17) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 11, 2023, Berenberg Bank reiterated coverage of Team17 Group (LSE:TM17) with a Buy recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 99K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 169K shares, representing a decrease of 70.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TM17 by 30.29% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 559K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SSGVX - State Street Global Equity ex-U.S. Index Portfolio State Street Global All Cap Equity ex-U.S. Index Portfolio holds 20K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BICKX - Baillie Gifford International Smaller Companies Fund Class K holds 64K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 66K shares, representing a decrease of 4.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TM17 by 10.15% over the last quarter.

IXUS - iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF holds 151K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 147K shares, representing an increase of 2.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TM17 by 1.80% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 17 funds or institutions reporting positions in Team17 Group. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 10.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TM17 is 0.19%, an increase of 14.89%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.37% to 2,545K shares.

See all Team17 Group regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.