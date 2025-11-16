Berenberg Bank Reiterates Team Internet Group (TIGXF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 13, 2025, Berenberg Bank reiterated coverage of Team Internet Group (OTCPK:TIGXF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 58.11% Upside

As of January 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Team Internet Group is $4.00/share. The forecasts range from a low of $3.40 to a high of $4.71. The average price target represents an increase of 58.11% from its latest reported closing price of $2.53 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Team Internet Group is 910MM, an increase of 38.47%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.25.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 17 funds or institutions reporting positions in Team Internet Group. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 10.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TIGXF is 0.02%, an increase of 17.65%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.03% to 1,491K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 420K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 376K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DLS - WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund N holds 262K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 268K shares , representing a decrease of 2.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TIGXF by 0.64% over the last quarter.

DDLS - WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International SmallCap Equity Fund N holds 111K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 112K shares , representing a decrease of 0.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TIGXF by 0.52% over the last quarter.

DFIS - Dimensional International Small Cap ETF holds 89K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 75K shares , representing an increase of 15.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TIGXF by 0.14% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.