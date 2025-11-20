Berenberg Bank Reiterates Taylor Wimpey plc - Depositary Receipt (TWODY) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 17, 2025, Berenberg Bank reiterated coverage of Taylor Wimpey plc - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:TWODY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.45% Downside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Taylor Wimpey plc - Depositary Receipt is $17.47/share. The forecasts range from a low of $13.88 to a high of $23.63. The average price target represents a decrease of 9.45% from its latest reported closing price of $19.29 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Taylor Wimpey plc - Depositary Receipt is 3,929MM, an increase of 11.05%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.12.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 9 funds or institutions reporting positions in Taylor Wimpey plc - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 18.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TWODY is 0.26%, an increase of 44.68%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 31.71% to 890K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MNHCX - Pro-Blend(R) Maximum Term Series Class L holds 326K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 203K shares , representing an increase of 37.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TWODY by 30.86% over the last quarter.

MNECX - Pro-Blend(R) Extended Term Series Class L holds 239K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 178K shares , representing an increase of 25.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TWODY by 13.51% over the last quarter.

Boston Common Asset Management holds 163K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 163K shares , representing a decrease of 0.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TWODY by 15.06% over the last quarter.

MNMCX - Pro-Blend(R) Moderate Term Series Class L holds 103K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 79K shares , representing an increase of 23.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TWODY by 12.18% over the last quarter.

MNCCX - Pro-Blend(R) Conservative Term Series Class L holds 53K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 40K shares , representing an increase of 23.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TWODY by 13.96% over the last quarter.

