Berenberg Bank Reiterates Synthomer (LSE:SYNT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 16, 2023, Berenberg Bank reiterated coverage of Synthomer (LSE:SYNT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 54.52% Upside

As of May 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for Synthomer is 166.57. The forecasts range from a low of 101.00 to a high of $236.25. The average price target represents an increase of 54.52% from its latest reported closing price of 107.80.

The projected annual revenue for Synthomer is 2,379MM, a decrease of 0.21%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.17.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 54 funds or institutions reporting positions in Synthomer. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 15.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SYNT is 0.04%, an increase of 13.11%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.56% to 25,160K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,615K shares representing 0.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,955K shares, representing a decrease of 7.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SYNT by 18.44% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,571K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,675K shares, representing a decrease of 4.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SYNT by 19.93% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 2,126K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,154K shares, representing a decrease of 1.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SYNT by 22.83% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,984K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,982K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

