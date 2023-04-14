Berenberg Bank Reiterates Synthomer (LSE:SYNT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 12, 2023, Berenberg Bank reiterated coverage of Synthomer (LSE:SYNT) with a Buy recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Sustainability Core 1 Portfolio Shares holds 166K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Advanced Series Trust - Ast International Value Portfolio holds 224K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 247K shares, representing a decrease of 10.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SYNT by 23.11% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,984K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AVDEX - Avantis International Equity Fund Institutional Class holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIS - Dimensional International Small Cap ETF holds 112K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 79K shares, representing an increase of 29.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SYNT by 22.94% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 54 funds or institutions reporting positions in Synthomer. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 15.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SYNT is 0.04%, an increase of 4.73%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.37% to 25,017K shares.

See all Synthomer regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.