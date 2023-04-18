Berenberg Bank Reiterates Softcat (LSE:SCT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2023, Berenberg Bank reiterated coverage of Softcat (LSE:SCT) with a Buy recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IDEV - iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF holds 88K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 72K shares, representing an increase of 17.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCT by 2.65% over the last quarter.

IGRO - iShares International Dividend Growth ETF holds 10K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing an increase of 12.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCT by 0.70% over the last quarter.

AVSD - Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 41.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCT by 17.62% over the last quarter.

IXUS - iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF holds 146K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 142K shares, representing an increase of 2.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCT by 3.21% over the last quarter.

AVDE - Avantis International Equity ETF holds 35K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26K shares, representing an increase of 23.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCT by 6.01% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 88 funds or institutions reporting positions in Softcat. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 7.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SCT is 0.16%, a decrease of 2.34%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.33% to 21,276K shares.

