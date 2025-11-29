Berenberg Bank Reiterates Smiths Group plc - Depositary Receipt (SMGZY) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 28, 2025, Berenberg Bank reiterated coverage of Smiths Group plc - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:SMGZY) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 55.17% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Smiths Group plc - Depositary Receipt is $34.08/share. The forecasts range from a low of $25.09 to a high of $40.47. The average price target represents an increase of 55.17% from its latest reported closing price of $21.96 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Smiths Group plc - Depositary Receipt is 2,883MM, a decrease of 1.10%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.94.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 15 funds or institutions reporting positions in Smiths Group plc - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 7.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SMGZY is 0.09%, an increase of 62.07%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 379.66% to 233K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Thrivent Core Funds - Thrivent Core International Equity Fund holds 64K shares.

TWAAX - Thrivent International Allocation Fund holds 62K shares.

AALGX - Thrivent Global Stock Fund holds 58K shares.

FFND - The Future Fund Active ETF holds 14K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares , representing an increase of 15.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMGZY by 15.82% over the last quarter.

THRIVENT SERIES FUND INC - Thrivent International Allocation Portfolio holds 13K shares.

