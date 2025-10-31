Berenberg Bank Reiterates Serco Group (SECCF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 29, 2025, Berenberg Bank reiterated coverage of Serco Group (OTCPK:SECCF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 48.52% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Serco Group is $3.33/share. The forecasts range from a low of $1.88 to a high of $4.17. The average price target represents an increase of 48.52% from its latest reported closing price of $2.24 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Serco Group is 4,954MM, an increase of 2.22%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.15.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 82 funds or institutions reporting positions in Serco Group. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 4.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SECCF is 0.26%, an increase of 9.30%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.51% to 123,928K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,626K shares representing 1.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,836K shares , representing a decrease of 1.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SECCF by 10.04% over the last quarter.

GICIX - Goldman Sachs International Small Cap Insights Fund Institutional holds 10,799K shares representing 1.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,776K shares , representing a decrease of 9.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SECCF by 4.66% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 9,146K shares representing 0.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,008K shares , representing an increase of 1.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SECCF by 21.61% over the last quarter.

VGPMX - Vanguard Global Capital Cycles Fund Investor Shares holds 7,351K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,312K shares , representing an increase of 0.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SECCF by 4.65% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 7,082K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,009K shares , representing an increase of 1.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SECCF by 14.65% over the last quarter.

