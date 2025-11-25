Berenberg Bank Reiterates Senior (SNIRF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 21, 2025, Berenberg Bank reiterated coverage of Senior (OTCPK:SNIRF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.21% Upside

As of March 19, 2025, the average one-year price target for Senior is $2.51/share. The forecasts range from a low of $2.33 to a high of $2.75. The average price target represents an increase of 32.21% from its latest reported closing price of $1.90 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Senior is 996MM, an increase of 1.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.09.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 58 funds or institutions reporting positions in Senior. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 5.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SNIRF is 0.30%, an increase of 22.68%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.44% to 72,864K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FRVLX - Franklin Small Cap Value Fund holds 28,282K shares representing 6.84% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Franklin Templeton Variable Insurance Products Trust - Franklin Small Cap Value Vip Fund Class 1 holds 6,448K shares representing 1.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,782K shares representing 1.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,825K shares , representing a decrease of 0.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNIRF by 33.15% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 3,701K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,693K shares , representing an increase of 0.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNIRF by 16.21% over the last quarter.

HLMRX - Harding Loevner International Small Companies Portfolio INSTITUTIONAL holds 3,409K shares representing 0.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,017K shares , representing a decrease of 17.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNIRF by 33.07% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.