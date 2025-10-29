Berenberg Bank Reiterates RWS Holdings (RWSPF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 27, 2025, Berenberg Bank reiterated coverage of RWS Holdings (OTCPK:RWSPF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 38.48% Upside

As of June 20, 2025, the average one-year price target for RWS Holdings is $3.39/share. The forecasts range from a low of $2.48 to a high of $5.16. The average price target represents an increase of 38.48% from its latest reported closing price of $2.45 / share.

The projected annual revenue for RWS Holdings is 839MM, an increase of 17.79%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.29.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 39 funds or institutions reporting positions in RWS Holdings. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 8.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RWSPF is 0.01%, an increase of 77.45%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 16.27% to 9,149K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,730K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,712K shares , representing an increase of 1.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RWSPF by 26.68% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 1,068K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 261K shares , representing an increase of 75.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RWSPF by 198.55% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 916K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 904K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 899K shares , representing an increase of 0.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RWSPF by 23.22% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 724K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

