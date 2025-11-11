Berenberg Bank Reiterates Rightmove (RTMVF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 10, 2025, Berenberg Bank reiterated coverage of Rightmove (OTCPK:RTMVF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 57.49% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Rightmove is $11.01/share. The forecasts range from a low of $6.86 to a high of $14.51. The average price target represents an increase of 57.49% from its latest reported closing price of $6.99 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Rightmove is 386MM, a decrease of 5.79%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.28.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 201 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rightmove. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 1.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RTMVF is 0.64%, an increase of 7.05%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.74% to 163,572K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PSGAX - Virtus KAR Small-Cap Growth Fund holds 12,453K shares representing 1.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,743K shares , representing a decrease of 10.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RTMVF by 15.92% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,270K shares representing 1.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,306K shares , representing a decrease of 0.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RTMVF by 1.25% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 9,181K shares representing 1.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PKSAX - Virtus KAR Small-Cap Core Fund holds 8,926K shares representing 1.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,576K shares , representing a decrease of 7.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RTMVF by 11.80% over the last quarter.

BBIEX - Bridge Builder International Equity Fund holds 7,476K shares representing 0.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,635K shares , representing a decrease of 2.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RTMVF by 9.21% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.