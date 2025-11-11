Berenberg Bank Reiterates Rightmove plc - Depositary Receipt (RTMVY) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 10, 2025, Berenberg Bank reiterated coverage of Rightmove plc - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:RTMVY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 46.20% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Rightmove plc - Depositary Receipt is $20.69/share. The forecasts range from a low of $12.89 to a high of $27.26. The average price target represents an increase of 46.20% from its latest reported closing price of $14.15 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Rightmove plc - Depositary Receipt is 386MM, a decrease of 5.79%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.28.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 11 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rightmove plc - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 8.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RTMVY is 0.73%, an increase of 22.71%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.27% to 958K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

JNL SERIES TRUST - JNL Multi-Manager Small Cap Growth Fund holds 648K shares. No change in the last quarter.

CFSLX - Column Small Cap Fund holds 183K shares. No change in the last quarter.

SkyView Investment Advisors holds 63K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 62K shares , representing an increase of 1.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RTMVY by 17.56% over the last quarter.

Wesbanco Bank holds 30K shares. No change in the last quarter.

VCKSX - Virtus KAR Small-Mid Cap Growth Fund Class C holds 20K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21K shares , representing a decrease of 5.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RTMVY by 15.47% over the last quarter.

