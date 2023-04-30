Berenberg Bank Reiterates Rightmove (LSE:RMV) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 27, 2023, Berenberg Bank reiterated coverage of Rightmove (LSE:RMV) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.34% Upside

As of April 23, 2023, the average one-year price target for Rightmove is 599.10. The forecasts range from a low of 388.85 to a high of $708.75. The average price target represents an increase of 4.34% from its latest reported closing price of 574.20.

The projected annual revenue for Rightmove is 363MM, an increase of 9.08%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.26.

Rightmove Maintains 1.48% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.48%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.36. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 184 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rightmove. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RMV is 0.51%, an increase of 2.76%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.36% to 215,373K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PSGAX - Virtus KAR Small-Cap Growth Fund holds 24,163K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,280K shares, representing a decrease of 12.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RMV by 13.59% over the last quarter.

AIM INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS (INVESCO INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer International Growth Fund Class C holds 14,823K shares representing 1.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,325K shares, representing a decrease of 3.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RMV by 17.28% over the last quarter.

FIGSX - Fidelity Series International Growth Fund holds 13,027K shares representing 1.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,212K shares, representing a decrease of 1.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RMV by 15.47% over the last quarter.

MFAIX - International Advantage Portfolio Class I holds 12,095K shares representing 1.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,079K shares, representing a decrease of 24.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RMV by 3.14% over the last quarter.

BBIEX - Bridge Builder International Equity Fund holds 11,111K shares representing 1.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,855K shares, representing an increase of 2.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RMV by 0.25% over the last quarter.

