Berenberg Bank Reiterates Restore (LSE:RST) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 15, 2023, Berenberg Bank reiterated coverage of Restore (LSE:RST) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 89.92% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Restore is 510.87. The forecasts range from a low of 452.48 to a high of $630.00. The average price target represents an increase of 89.92% from its latest reported closing price of 269.00.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Restore is 316MM, an increase of 13.34%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.26.

Restore Maintains 2.75% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.75%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.60. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

For a list of the companies with the highest dividend yield, see Fintel's Dividend Screener.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 18 funds or institutions reporting positions in Restore. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 5.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RST is 0.41%, an increase of 4.41%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.29% to 17,189K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AIM INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS (INVESCO INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer International Small-Mid Company Fund Class R6 holds 10,934K shares representing 7.99% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

RYIPX - Royce International Premier Fund Service Class holds 4,729K shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,117K shares, representing an increase of 12.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RST by 8.46% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 559K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 554K shares, representing an increase of 0.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RST by 26.05% over the last quarter.

IXUS - iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF holds 206K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 201K shares, representing an increase of 2.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RST by 26.19% over the last quarter.

Royce Global Value Trust holds 166K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 165K shares, representing an increase of 0.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RST by 12.66% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.