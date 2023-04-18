Berenberg Bank Reiterates PRS REIT (LSE:PRSR) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2023, Berenberg Bank reiterated coverage of PRS REIT (LSE:PRSR) with a Hold recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EWUS - iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF holds 67K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 65K shares, representing an increase of 3.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRSR by 14.43% over the last quarter.

VGRLX - Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund Admiral holds 2,603K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,638K shares, representing a decrease of 1.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRSR by 5.87% over the last quarter.

IEUS - iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF holds 42K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 44K shares, representing a decrease of 2.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRSR by 9.23% over the last quarter.

REET - iShares Global REIT ETF holds 1,137K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,075K shares, representing an increase of 5.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRSR by 1.20% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 2,759K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,722K shares, representing an increase of 1.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRSR by 6.75% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 25 funds or institutions reporting positions in PRS REIT. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 4.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRSR is 0.05%, a decrease of 7.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.60% to 14,318K shares.

See all PRS REIT regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.