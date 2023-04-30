Berenberg Bank Reiterates PPHE Hotel Group (LSE:PPH) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 27, 2023, Berenberg Bank reiterated coverage of PPHE Hotel Group (LSE:PPH) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 39.93% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for PPHE Hotel Group is 1,574.20. The forecasts range from a low of 1,444.30 to a high of $1,680.00. The average price target represents an increase of 39.93% from its latest reported closing price of 1,125.00.

The projected annual revenue for PPHE Hotel Group is 377MM, an increase of 14.20%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.32.

PPHE Hotel Group Maintains 2.13% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.13%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.00. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 13 funds or institutions reporting positions in PPHE Hotel Group. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PPH is 0.01%, a decrease of 10.22%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.31% to 57K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 15K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 9K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 9K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JISAX - International Small Company Fund Class NAV holds 5K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIS - Dimensional International Small Cap ETF holds 4K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 30.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PPH by 10.39% over the last quarter.

