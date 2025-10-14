Berenberg Bank Reiterates Phoenix Group Holdings (PNXGF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 13, 2025, Berenberg Bank reiterated coverage of Phoenix Group Holdings (OTCPK:PNXGF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 45.30% Upside

As of August 22, 2025, the average one-year price target for Phoenix Group Holdings is $9.04/share. The forecasts range from a low of $7.46 to a high of $11.57. The average price target represents an increase of 45.30% from its latest reported closing price of $6.22 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Phoenix Group Holdings is 8,640MM, a decrease of 50.65%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.80.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 204 funds or institutions reporting positions in Phoenix Group Holdings. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 5.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PNXGF is 0.14%, an increase of 17.70%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.02% to 79,353K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,719K shares representing 1.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,499K shares , representing an increase of 2.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PNXGF by 3.75% over the last quarter.

HFQAX - Janus Henderson Global Equity Income Fund holds 9,186K shares representing 0.92% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 6,647K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,142K shares , representing an increase of 7.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PNXGF by 16.45% over the last quarter.

IDV - iShares International Select Dividend ETF holds 5,689K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,272K shares , representing an increase of 7.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PNXGF by 1.70% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 4,601K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,554K shares , representing an increase of 1.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PNXGF by 4.38% over the last quarter.

