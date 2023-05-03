Berenberg Bank Reiterates Pets at Home Group (LSE:PETS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 2, 2023, Berenberg Bank reiterated coverage of Pets at Home Group (LSE:PETS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.10% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Pets at Home Group is 406.61. The forecasts range from a low of 267.65 to a high of $472.50. The average price target represents an increase of 4.10% from its latest reported closing price of 390.60.

The projected annual revenue for Pets at Home Group is 1,491MM, an increase of 9.04%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.21.

Pets at Home Group Maintains 3.07% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 3.07%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.51. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.60%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 89 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pets at Home Group. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PETS is 0.29%, an increase of 28.11%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.20% to 84,205K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 33,138K shares representing 6.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,142K shares representing 1.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,346K shares, representing a decrease of 3.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PETS by 8.48% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 5,391K shares representing 1.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,230K shares, representing an increase of 2.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PETS by 14.92% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 3,541K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,502K shares, representing an increase of 1.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PETS by 0.19% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 2,837K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,043K shares, representing a decrease of 7.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PETS by 2.31% over the last quarter.

