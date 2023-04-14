Berenberg Bank Reiterates Petrofac (LSE:PFC) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 12, 2023, Berenberg Bank reiterated coverage of Petrofac (LSE:PFC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 56.42% Downside

As of April 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Petrofac is $26.52. The forecasts range from a low of $23.23 to a high of $29.40. The average price target represents a decrease of 56.42% from its latest reported closing price of $60.85.

The projected annual revenue for Petrofac is $268MM, a decrease of 90.05%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.24.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

LINCOLN VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS TRUST - LVIP Dimensional International Core Equity Fund Standard Class holds 31K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 1,958K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,939K shares, representing an increase of 0.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFC by 30.85% over the last quarter.

ALLIANZ VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS TRUST - AZL DFA International Core Equity Fund holds 8K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MBEQX - M International Equity Fund holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SSGVX - State Street Global Equity ex-U.S. Index Portfolio State Street Global All Cap Equity ex-U.S. Index Portfolio holds 91K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 45 funds or institutions reporting positions in Petrofac. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 6.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PFC is 0.02%, a decrease of 48.44%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.98% to 27,625K shares.

