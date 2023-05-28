Berenberg Bank Reiterates Petershill Partners (LON:PHLL) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 25, 2023, Berenberg Bank reiterated coverage of Petershill Partners (LON:PHLL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 72.52% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Petershill Partners is 258.43. The forecasts range from a low of 222.20 to a high of $304.50. The average price target represents an increase of 72.52% from its latest reported closing price of 149.80.

The projected annual revenue for Petershill Partners is 451MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.27.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 24 funds or institutions reporting positions in Petershill Partners. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 7.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PHLL is 0.26%, a decrease of 22.69%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 14.28% to 28,801K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FDVLX - Fidelity Value Fund holds 7,978K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NBIIX - Neuberger Berman International Equity Fund Institutional Class holds 4,651K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,785K shares, representing a decrease of 2.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PHLL by 3.64% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,898K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,774K shares, representing an increase of 3.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PHLL by 18.90% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,213K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,196K shares, representing an increase of 0.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PHLL by 4.50% over the last quarter.

LISOX - Lazard International Strategic Equity Portfolio Open Shares holds 1,898K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,527K shares, representing a decrease of 138.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PHLL by 60.23% over the last quarter.

