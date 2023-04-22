Berenberg Bank Reiterates PensionBee Group (LON:PBEE) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 20, 2023, Berenberg Bank reiterated coverage of PensionBee Group (LON:PBEE) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 87.27% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for PensionBee Group is $162.18. The forecasts range from a low of $75.75 to a high of $241.50. The average price target represents an increase of 87.27% from its latest reported closing price of $86.60.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in PensionBee Group. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PBEE is 0.13%, a decrease of 2.36%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.11% to 3,847K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 1,611K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,569K shares, representing an increase of 2.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PBEE by 24.31% over the last quarter.

GPIOX - Grandeur Peak International Opportunities Fund Investor Class holds 1,259K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GPROX - Grandeur Peak Global Reach Fund Investor Class holds 816K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GPMCX - Grandeur Peak Global Micro Cap Fund Institutional Class holds 154K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FINANCIAL INVESTORS TRUST - Grandeur Peak Global Explorer Fund Institutional Class holds 7K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

See all PensionBee Group regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.