Berenberg Bank Reiterates PEBBLE GROUP (PEBB) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 23, 2023, Berenberg Bank reiterated coverage of PEBBLE GROUP (PEBB) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 36.33% Upside

As of May 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for PEBBLE GROUP is 139.74. The forecasts range from a low of 138.37 to a high of $143.85. The average price target represents an increase of 36.33% from its latest reported closing price of 102.50.

The projected annual revenue for PEBBLE GROUP is 142MM, an increase of 5.80%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.06.

PEBBLE GROUP Maintains 0.59% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 0.59%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.13. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in PEBBLE GROUP. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PEBB is 0.01%, a decrease of 41.42%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 41.80% to 7,794K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 7,794K shares representing 4.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,392K shares, representing a decrease of 71.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PEBB by 41.42% over the last quarter.

