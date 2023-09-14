Berenberg Bank Reiterates Pan African Resources (LSE:PAF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 13, 2023, Berenberg Bank reiterated coverage of Pan African Resources (LSE:PAF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 79.71% Upside

As of September 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for Pan African Resources is 25.16. The forecasts range from a low of 24.24 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 79.71% from its latest reported closing price of 14.00.

The projected annual revenue for Pan African Resources is 360MM, an increase of 11.93%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.04.

Pan African Resources Maintains 6.21% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 6.21%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.27. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.61%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 40 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pan African Resources. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 4.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PAF is 0.12%, an increase of 62.48%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.37% to 99,377K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SPROTT FUNDS TRUST - Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 15,838K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,562K shares, representing an increase of 90.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAF by 841.41% over the last quarter.

BGEIX - Global Gold Fund Investor Class holds 14,296K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,307K shares, representing a decrease of 28.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAF by 32.57% over the last quarter.

Bernstein Fund Inc - International Small Cap Portfolio Advisor Class holds 10,830K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,705K shares, representing a decrease of 35.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAF by 37.06% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 8,910K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 7,142K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,358K shares, representing a decrease of 3.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAF by 7.43% over the last quarter.

