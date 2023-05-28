Berenberg Bank Reiterates Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 26, 2023, Berenberg Bank reiterated coverage of Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.57% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Oxford Nanopore Technologies is 360.98. The forecasts range from a low of 171.70 to a high of $555.45. The average price target represents an increase of 37.57% from its latest reported closing price of 262.40.

The projected annual revenue for Oxford Nanopore Technologies is 199MM, a decrease of 0.01%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.09.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 53 funds or institutions reporting positions in Oxford Nanopore Technologies. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ONT is 0.16%, a decrease of 4.67%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.11% to 73,255K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AIM INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS (INVESCO INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Global Opportunities Fund Class R5 holds 27,000K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,000K shares, representing an increase of 14.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ONT by 7.21% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,322K shares representing 1.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,488K shares, representing a decrease of 1.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ONT by 18.98% over the last quarter.

OWSMX - Old Westbury Small & Mid Cap Strategies Fund holds 5,770K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,300K shares, representing an increase of 25.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ONT by 16.98% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 4,841K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,835K shares, representing an increase of 0.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ONT by 13.64% over the last quarter.

PRIDX - T. Rowe Price International Discovery Fund holds 4,545K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

