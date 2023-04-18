Berenberg Bank Reiterates Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, Berenberg Bank reiterated coverage of Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT) with a Buy recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ADVANCED SERIES TRUST - AST T. Rowe Price Diversified Real Growth Portfolio holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 13.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ONT by 17.53% over the last quarter.

LUFIX - Martin Currie International Unconstrained Equity Fund holds 123K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 141K shares, representing a decrease of 15.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ONT by 14.29% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 4,835K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,758K shares, representing an increase of 1.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ONT by 10.44% over the last quarter.

VSGX - Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF ETF Shares holds 97K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 88K shares, representing an increase of 9.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ONT by 1.46% over the last quarter.

GDOC - Goldman Sachs Future Health Care Equity ETF holds 96K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 96K shares, representing an increase of 0.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ONT by 11.75% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 52 funds or institutions reporting positions in Oxford Nanopore Technologies. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ONT is 0.19%, an increase of 14.59%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.68% to 73,132K shares.

