Berenberg Bank Reiterates Oxford Instruments (OXINF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 15, 2025, Berenberg Bank reiterated coverage of Oxford Instruments (OTCPK:OXINF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.14% Upside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for Oxford Instruments is $34.50/share. The forecasts range from a low of $26.66 to a high of $41.95. The average price target represents an increase of 8.14% from its latest reported closing price of $31.90 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Oxford Instruments is 436MM, a decrease of 12.88%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.06.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 53 funds or institutions reporting positions in Oxford Instruments. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OXINF is 0.17%, an increase of 13.23%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.94% to 4,202K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 802K shares representing 1.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 813K shares , representing a decrease of 1.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OXINF by 0.36% over the last quarter.

FSTSX - Fidelity Series International Small Cap Fund holds 525K shares representing 0.92% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 500K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 504K shares , representing a decrease of 0.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OXINF by 1.58% over the last quarter.

FSCOX - Fidelity International Small Cap Opportunities Fund holds 343K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 283K shares , representing an increase of 17.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OXINF by 16.75% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 337K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 334K shares , representing an increase of 1.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OXINF by 4.09% over the last quarter.

