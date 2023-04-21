Berenberg Bank Reiterates Oxford Instruments (LSE:OXIG) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 20, 2023, Berenberg Bank reiterated coverage of Oxford Instruments (LSE:OXIG) with a Buy recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 343K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 349K shares, representing a decrease of 1.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OXIG by 8.48% over the last quarter.

DFIC - Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF holds 15K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing an increase of 35.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OXIG by 9.67% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 680K shares representing 1.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 698K shares, representing a decrease of 2.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OXIG by 9.69% over the last quarter.

TFSCX - Foreign Smaller Companies Series Advisor Class holds 128K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 163K shares, representing a decrease of 27.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OXIG by 19.56% over the last quarter.

JOHN HANCOCK VARIABLE INSURANCE TRUST - International Small Company Trust NAV holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing a decrease of 18.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OXIG by 11.42% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 38 funds or institutions reporting positions in Oxford Instruments. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 2.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OXIG is 0.20%, an increase of 77.71%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.73% to 3,289K shares.

