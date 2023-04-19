Berenberg Bank Reiterates OneSavings Bank (LSE:OSB) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, Berenberg Bank reiterated coverage of OneSavings Bank (LSE:OSB) with a Buy recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GSEQX - Goldman Sachs Multi-Manager Global Equity Fund Class R6 Shares holds 17K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing an increase of 39.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OSB by 67.34% over the last quarter.

GICIX - Goldman Sachs International Small Cap Insights Fund Institutional holds 1,344K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,525K shares, representing a decrease of 13.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OSB by 6.24% over the last quarter.

IXUS - iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF holds 566K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 551K shares, representing an increase of 2.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OSB by 17.60% over the last quarter.

DFIC - Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF holds 34K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22K shares, representing an increase of 35.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OSB by 17.68% over the last quarter.

DFIS - Dimensional International Small Cap ETF holds 74K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 52K shares, representing an increase of 29.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OSB by 16.67% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 85 funds or institutions reporting positions in OneSavings Bank. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OSB is 0.21%, an increase of 22.22%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.08% to 40,175K shares.

See all OneSavings Bank regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.