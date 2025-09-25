Berenberg Bank Reiterates Mortgage Advice Bureau (MABHF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 23, 2025, Berenberg Bank reiterated coverage of Mortgage Advice Bureau (OTCPK:MABHF) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 29 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mortgage Advice Bureau. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 7.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MABHF is 0.39%, an increase of 18.91%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 27.85% to 3,434K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VISAX - Virtus KAR International Small-Cap Fund holds 1,364K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,427K shares , representing a decrease of 78.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MABHF by 40.08% over the last quarter.

IEGAX - INVESCO International Small Company Fund holds 758K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 832K shares , representing a decrease of 9.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MABHF by 4.51% over the last quarter.

WAMVX - Wasatch Micro Cap Value Fund Investor Class shares holds 323K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 401K shares , representing a decrease of 24.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MABHF by 16.41% over the last quarter.

ESMAX - INVESCO European Small Company Fund holds 275K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

WAIOX - Wasatch International Opportunities Fund Investor Class shares holds 197K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 247K shares , representing a decrease of 25.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MABHF by 7.10% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.