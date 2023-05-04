Berenberg Bank Reiterates Moonpig Group (MOON) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 3, 2023, Berenberg Bank reiterated coverage of Moonpig Group (MOON) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 64.71% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Moonpig Group is 222.36. The forecasts range from a low of 118.17 to a high of $315.00. The average price target represents an increase of 64.71% from its latest reported closing price of 135.00.

The projected annual revenue for Moonpig Group is 325MM, an increase of 6.82%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.11.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 24 funds or institutions reporting positions in Moonpig Group. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 7.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MOON is 0.02%, an increase of 32.02%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 15.13% to 12,967K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,695K shares representing 1.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,725K shares, representing a decrease of 0.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MOON by 20.26% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,142K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,108K shares, representing an increase of 1.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MOON by 35.31% over the last quarter.

BIVIX - Invenomic Fund Institutional Class shares holds 1,248K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,218K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,195K shares, representing an increase of 1.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MOON by 20.45% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 1,086K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 926K shares, representing an increase of 14.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MOON by 8.66% over the last quarter.

