Berenberg Bank Reiterates Molten Ventures (GRWXF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 25, 2025, Berenberg Bank reiterated coverage of Molten Ventures (OTCPK:GRWXF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 84.57% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Molten Ventures is $7.94/share. The forecasts range from a low of $6.25 to a high of $9.49. The average price target represents an increase of 84.57% from its latest reported closing price of $4.30 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Molten Ventures is 339MM, an increase of 146.99%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.05.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 30 funds or institutions reporting positions in Molten Ventures. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 6.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GRWXF is 0.10%, an increase of 3.72%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.63% to 8,565K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,325K shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,389K shares , representing a decrease of 2.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GRWXF by 19.27% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,448K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,512K shares , representing a decrease of 4.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GRWXF by 11.95% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 993K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 983K shares , representing an increase of 1.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GRWXF by 26.50% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 549K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 548K shares , representing an increase of 0.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GRWXF by 18.46% over the last quarter.

OBIOX - Oberweis International Opportunities Fund holds 548K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 459K shares , representing an increase of 16.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GRWXF by 34.70% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.