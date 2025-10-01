Berenberg Bank Reiterates Mobico Group (NXPGF) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 30, 2025, Berenberg Bank reiterated coverage of Mobico Group (OTCPK:NXPGF) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 264.82% Upside

As of March 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Mobico Group is $3.94/share. The forecasts range from a low of $3.10 to a high of $4.83. The average price target represents an increase of 264.82% from its latest reported closing price of $1.08 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Mobico Group is 3,312MM, a decrease of 5.34%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.25.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 46 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mobico Group. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NXPGF is 0.03%, an increase of 13.40%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.48% to 43,407K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,604K shares representing 1.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 427K shares , representing an increase of 93.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NXPGF by 93.74% over the last quarter.

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund holds 5,390K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 4,416K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,406K shares , representing an increase of 0.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NXPGF by 52.32% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 3,200K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,167K shares , representing an increase of 1.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NXPGF by 10.03% over the last quarter.

BlackRock Funds V - BlackRock Strategic Income Opportunities Portfolio Investor A Shares holds 2,544K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

