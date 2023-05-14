Berenberg Bank Reiterates MJ Gleeson (LSE:GLE) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 12, 2023, Berenberg Bank reiterated coverage of MJ Gleeson (LSE:GLE) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 47.64% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for MJ Gleeson is 655.52. The forecasts range from a low of 474.70 to a high of $1,260.00. The average price target represents an increase of 47.64% from its latest reported closing price of 444.00.

The projected annual revenue for MJ Gleeson is 356MM, a decrease of 3.93%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.42.

MJ Gleeson Maintains 3.83% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 3.83%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.36. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 21 funds or institutions reporting positions in MJ Gleeson. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 4.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GLE is 0.02%, a decrease of 10.03%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.26% to 978K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 517K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 514K shares, representing an increase of 0.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLE by 1.02% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 241K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 47K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFE - WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund N holds 46K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31K shares, representing an increase of 32.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLE by 22.14% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 23K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

