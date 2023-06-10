Berenberg Bank Reiterates M&G (MNG) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 8, 2023, Berenberg Bank reiterated coverage of M&G (MNG) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.93% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for M&G is 227.77. The forecasts range from a low of 191.90 to a high of $283.50. The average price target represents an increase of 12.93% from its latest reported closing price of 201.70.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for M&G is 19,978MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.20.

M&G Maintains 9.72% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 9.72%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.28. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.64%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

For a list of the companies with the highest dividend yield, see Fintel's Dividend Screener.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 199 funds or institutions reporting positions in M&G. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MNG is 0.14%, an increase of 9.33%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.59% to 215,344K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 28,525K shares representing 1.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,792K shares, representing a decrease of 18.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MNG by 10.62% over the last quarter.

HFQAX - Janus Henderson Global Equity Income Fund holds 18,819K shares representing 0.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,405K shares, representing an increase of 12.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MNG by 15.10% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 16,622K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,485K shares, representing an increase of 0.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MNG by 1.27% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 13,063K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,328K shares, representing a decrease of 2.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MNG by 0.79% over the last quarter.

FIGRX - Fidelity International Discovery Fund holds 11,013K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.