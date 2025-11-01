Berenberg Bank Reiterates Marks and Spencer Group (MAKSF) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 29, 2025, Berenberg Bank reiterated coverage of Marks and Spencer Group (OTCPK:MAKSF) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 42.42% Upside

As of August 22, 2025, the average one-year price target for Marks and Spencer Group is $5.48/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.60 to a high of $6.14. The average price target represents an increase of 42.42% from its latest reported closing price of $3.85 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Marks and Spencer Group is 12,096MM, a decrease of 12.45%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.17.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 275 funds or institutions reporting positions in Marks and Spencer Group. This is an decrease of 12 owner(s) or 4.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MAKSF is 0.18%, an increase of 12.72%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.99% to 299,328K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 29,543K shares representing 1.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,952K shares , representing an increase of 2.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAKSF by 16.16% over the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 21,259K shares representing 1.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,685K shares , representing an increase of 7.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAKSF by 3.64% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 18,374K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,944K shares , representing an increase of 2.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAKSF by 4.69% over the last quarter.

CAIBX - CAPITAL INCOME BUILDER holds 16,450K shares representing 0.82% ownership of the company.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 15,741K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

