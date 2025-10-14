Berenberg Bank Reiterates Legal & General Group (LGGNF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 10, 2025, Berenberg Bank reiterated coverage of Legal & General Group (OTCPK:LGGNF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.10% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Legal & General Group is $3.72/share. The forecasts range from a low of $2.95 to a high of $4.89. The average price target represents an increase of 14.10% from its latest reported closing price of $3.26 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Legal & General Group is 14,095MM, an increase of 13.22%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.38.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 254 funds or institutions reporting positions in Legal & General Group. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 1.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LGGNF is 0.27%, an increase of 7.49%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.23% to 604,029K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 83,770K shares representing 1.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 83,528K shares , representing an increase of 0.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LGGNF by 0.16% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 52,078K shares representing 0.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 51,833K shares , representing an increase of 0.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LGGNF by 1.57% over the last quarter.

CIVVX - Causeway International Value Fund - Investor Class holds 38,974K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,552K shares , representing an increase of 8.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LGGNF by 221.53% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 38,083K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,996K shares , representing an increase of 2.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LGGNF by 4.51% over the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 19,951K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.