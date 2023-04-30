Berenberg Bank Reiterates LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LTD USD.5 (LSE:LRE) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 28, 2023, Berenberg Bank reiterated coverage of LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LTD USD.5 (LSE:LRE) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.15% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LTD USD.5 is 723.67. The forecasts range from a low of 595.90 to a high of $896.41. The average price target represents an increase of 18.15% from its latest reported closing price of 612.50.

The projected annual revenue for LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LTD USD.5 is 1,892MM, an increase of 88.28%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.13.

LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LTD USD.5 Maintains 2.45% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.45%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -10.84. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LTD USD.5. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LRE is 0.11%, an increase of 19.26%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 101K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

JISAX - International Small Company Fund Class NAV holds 86K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JOHN HANCOCK VARIABLE INSURANCE TRUST - International Small Company Trust NAV holds 15K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

