Berenberg Bank Reiterates Kenmare Resources (LSE:KMR) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 3, 2023, Berenberg Bank reiterated coverage of Kenmare Resources (LSE:KMR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 66.02% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Kenmare Resources is 744.60. The forecasts range from a low of 666.60 to a high of $861.00. The average price target represents an increase of 66.02% from its latest reported closing price of 448.50.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Kenmare Resources is 530MM, an increase of 0.71%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.77.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 10 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kenmare Resources. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KMR is 0.71%, an increase of 1.90%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.22% to 3,290K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AVALX - Aegis Value Fund Class I holds 2,747K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DLS - WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund N holds 207K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 187K shares, representing an increase of 9.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KMR by 18.85% over the last quarter.

SIDVX - Hartford Schroders International Multi-Cap Value Fund holds 130K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EIRL - iShares MSCI Ireland ETF holds 121K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 139K shares, representing a decrease of 14.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KMR by 12.15% over the last quarter.

DFE - WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund N holds 51K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 70K shares, representing a decrease of 39.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KMR by 19.97% over the last quarter.

See all Kenmare Resources regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.