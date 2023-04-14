Berenberg Bank Reiterates Kenmare Resources (LSE:KMR) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, Berenberg Bank reiterated coverage of Kenmare Resources (LSE:KMR) with a Buy recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dfa Investment Dimensions Group Inc - Va International Small Portfolio holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CRIT - Optica Rare Earths & Critical Materials ETF holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 36.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KMR by 8.65% over the last quarter.

SIDVX - Hartford Schroders International Multi-Cap Value Fund holds 130K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFE - WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund N holds 51K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 70K shares, representing a decrease of 39.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KMR by 19.97% over the last quarter.

DLS - WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund N holds 207K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 187K shares, representing an increase of 9.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KMR by 18.85% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 10 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kenmare Resources. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KMR is 0.72%, an increase of 3.57%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.94% to 3,307K shares.

