Berenberg Bank Reiterates Keller Group (KLRGF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 13, 2025, Berenberg Bank reiterated coverage of Keller Group (OTCPK:KLRGF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 65.77% Upside

As of June 20, 2025, the average one-year price target for Keller Group is $27.48/share. The forecasts range from a low of $24.83 to a high of $32.26. The average price target represents an increase of 65.77% from its latest reported closing price of $16.58 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Keller Group is 3,015MM, an increase of 2.04%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.20.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 72 funds or institutions reporting positions in Keller Group. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 2.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KLRGF is 0.13%, an increase of 7.04%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.43% to 9,193K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,423K shares representing 2.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,002K shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,025K shares , representing a decrease of 2.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KLRGF by 16.64% over the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 760K shares representing 1.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 662K shares , representing an increase of 12.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KLRGF by 13.58% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 621K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 642K shares , representing a decrease of 3.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KLRGF by 3.68% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 550K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

