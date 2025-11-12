Berenberg Bank Reiterates Kainos Group (KNNNF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 11, 2025, Berenberg Bank reiterated coverage of Kainos Group (OTCPK:KNNNF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.09% Upside

As of August 22, 2025, the average one-year price target for Kainos Group is $12.94/share. The forecasts range from a low of $8.97 to a high of $15.98. The average price target represents an increase of 8.09% from its latest reported closing price of $11.97 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Kainos Group is 472MM, an increase of 24.21%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.53.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 54 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kainos Group. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 5.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KNNNF is 0.06%, an increase of 3.69%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.73% to 6,669K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,165K shares representing 0.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,385K shares , representing a decrease of 18.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KNNNF by 21.60% over the last quarter.

VISAX - Virtus KAR International Small-Cap Fund holds 973K shares representing 0.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 728K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 880K shares , representing a decrease of 20.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KNNNF by 13.01% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 545K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 539K shares , representing an increase of 1.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KNNNF by 4.29% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 480K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 456K shares , representing an increase of 5.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KNNNF by 9.83% over the last quarter.

