Berenberg Bank Reiterates JTC (LSE:JTC) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 11, 2023, Berenberg Bank reiterated coverage of JTC (LSE:JTC) with a Buy recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GPGOX - Grandeur Peak Global Opportunities Fund Investor Class holds 474K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DIEFX - Destinations International Equity Fund Class I holds 797K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 824K shares, representing a decrease of 3.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JTC by 10.31% over the last quarter.

GWX - SPDR International Small Cap ETF holds 67K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 67K shares, representing an increase of 0.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JTC by 3.76% over the last quarter.

GPROX - Grandeur Peak Global Reach Fund Investor Class holds 342K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing a decrease of 352.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JTC by 79.00% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 50 funds or institutions reporting positions in JTC. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 4.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JTC is 0.39%, an increase of 7.88%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.05% to 22,669K shares.

