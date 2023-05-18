Berenberg Bank Reiterates Johnson Matthey (LSE:JMAT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 16, 2023, Berenberg Bank reiterated coverage of Johnson Matthey (LSE:JMAT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.03% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Johnson Matthey is 2,267.39. The forecasts range from a low of 1,969.50 to a high of $3,166.80. The average price target represents an increase of 20.03% from its latest reported closing price of 1,889.00.

The projected annual revenue for Johnson Matthey is 4,207MM, a decrease of 71.67%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.03.

Johnson Matthey Maintains 4.08% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 4.08%.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.10%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 224 funds or institutions reporting positions in Johnson Matthey. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 1.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JMAT is 0.18%, an increase of 8.58%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.47% to 20,438K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TROSX - T. Rowe Price Overseas Stock Fund holds 3,728K shares representing 2.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,745K shares, representing a decrease of 0.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JMAT by 5.32% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,395K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,413K shares, representing a decrease of 0.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JMAT by 6.42% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,379K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,350K shares, representing an increase of 2.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JMAT by 9.16% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 963K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 956K shares, representing an increase of 0.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JMAT by 4.83% over the last quarter.

SDG - iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF holds 689K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 708K shares, representing a decrease of 2.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JMAT by 6.34% over the last quarter.

